President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays an important role in development of North-South transportation corridor

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan also plays an important role in the development of the North-South transportation corridor,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the SCO plus meeting in Astana.

“Railroad and highway infrastructure of Azerbaijani segment of the North-South corridor is ready and functioning successfully. Currently, we are working to expand it to the volumes of railway cargo of 15 and later, when needed, 30 million tons, annually,” the head of state noted.