President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ranks first in the world among countries supplying gas through pipelines

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“As of today, we are supplying natural gas to 14 countries. This ranks Azerbaijan as the top country in the world in terms of the number of countries it supplies with pipeline gas,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

“This reflects our strategic role in enhancing energy security and diversifying supply routes across Europe and beyond,” the head of our state said.