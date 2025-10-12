President Ilham Aliyev: Challenges of modern era require judicial systems to continuously adapt and embrace innovative approaches

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

“The challenges of the modern era - global socio-economic transformations, rapid digitalization, and the adoption of new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence - require judicial systems to continuously adapt and embrace innovative approaches,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges.

“In this regard, the annual meetings of the International Association of Judges provide a valuable platform for exchanging best practices and engaging in effective dialogue, helping to identify future development directions for judicial and legal systems and to respond to the challenges they face in the context of present-day realities,” the Azerbaijani President added.