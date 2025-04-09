President Ilham Aliyev: During the times of COVID, we provided financial and humanitarian support to more than 80 countries

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“We've been always very supportive to our friends in Africa,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

“When they needed our support during the times of COVID, we provided financial and humanitarian support to more than 80 countries, and majority of those countries were countries in African continent. Through different means, we support educational and medical programs,” added the President.