President Ilham Aliyev: During times of Biden-Blinken administration, U.S.-Azerbaijan relations can be characterized as relations in crisis

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“During the times of Biden-Blinken administration, relations between the United States and Azerbaijan can be characterized as relations in crisis. And the reason for that was not us,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

“We always wanted to have good relations with the United States, which is the strongest country in the world,” the head of state noted.