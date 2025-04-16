President Ilham Aliyev: Europe's energy security is unimaginable without Azerbaijan and Georgia

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

“Today, if we are talking about Europe's energy security, it is impossible to imagine it without Azerbaijan and Georgia,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, including Georgia, and that these exports are conducted via Georgian territory. He emphasized that achievements in transport and communications, including the construction of new railways and ports, have created strong synergy between Azerbaijan and Georgia, turning both countries into integral components of the Middle Corridor.