President Ilham Aliyev: Funding for science in Azerbaijan has more than doubled over the past decade

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

“Funding allocated to science in Azerbaijan has increased more than twofold over the last ten years,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the conference dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

“During my presidency, attention to the development of Azerbaijani science has been consistently aligned with the policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Numerous steps have been taken,” the head of state added.