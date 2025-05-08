President Ilham Aliyev grants Presidential scholarship to group of cultural and scientific figures
Baku, May 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order granting the Presidential scholarship to a group of cultural and scientific figures.
According to the Order, seven individuals will receive the scholarship in recognition of their contributions to the development of culture and science.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM
- 07.05.2025 [23:00]
® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding
- 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes
- 07.05.2025 [19:33]
Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues
- 07.05.2025 [19:01]
Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134
- 07.05.2025 [18:17]
Hungarian Defence Forces’ Chief of General Staff visits military facilities
- 07.05.2025 [16:27]
Galmed shows promising results in cancer study with new drug combination
- 07.05.2025 [16:01]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement on establishment of 10 laboratories
- 07.05.2025 [15:50]
® Baku Marathon 2025 held in exclusive partnership with Azercell
- 07.05.2025 [15:45]
Cardinals take part in pre-Conclave Mass
- 07.05.2025 [15:36]
Okra, fenugreek extracts remove most microplastics from water
- 07.05.2025 [15:22]
İstanbulda 28-ci Avrasiya İqtisadi Zirvəsi işə başlayıb
- 07.05.2025 [14:47]
Baku hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary
- 07.05.2025 [13:29]
Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects
- 07.05.2025 [13:16]
Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires to Foreign Ministry
- 07.05.2025 [13:13]
May 7 marks International Day of Planetariums
- 07.05.2025 [13:04]
Panathinaikos downs Efes in Game 5, 75-67, to reach Final Four
- 07.05.2025 [13:01]
Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium
- 07.05.2025 [12:33]