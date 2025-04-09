President Ilham Aliyev highlights attitude of European Commission towards Azerbaijan at ADA-hosted international forum
Baku, April 9, AZERTAC
In his remarks at the international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the attitude of the European Commission towards Azerbaijan.
The head of state said: “So, they, in the European Commission, should take out the glasses and look to the world from realistic point of view, and appreciate countries like Azerbaijan, not to try to divide the Caucasus into their favorites and those whom they don't like, and to behave as good partners.”
