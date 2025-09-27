President Ilham Aliyev honored memory of Patriotic War martyrs with a minute of silence on Remembrance Day
Ganja, September 27, AZERTAC
On September 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev observed a minute of silence at 12:00 at the Ganja Memorial Complex to honor the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War on Remembrance Day.
