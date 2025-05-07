President Ilham Aliyev hosted state banquet in honor of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

On May 7, a state banquet was held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly.

The banquet featured a concert with performances of Azerbaijani and Vietnamese music.