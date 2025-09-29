President Ilham Aliyev: It is gratifying to see that relations between Azerbaijan and China are developing within framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

“Developing relations with the People’s Republic of China is one of the priority directions of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. I am pleased to note that in recent times, Azerbaijan-China ties have entered a new stage. The active dialogue between us, the sincerity and mutual trust that characterize our meetings, and the intensity of our contacts all attest to the high level and strong dynamism of Azerbaijan-China relations,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the National Holiday of the People’s Republic of China.

“The documents signed during my state visit to China in April, particularly the “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China,” have elevated our bilateral relations to a new level and reinforced the strategic nature of our interstate ties,” the head of state noted.

“It is gratifying to see that today the relations between Azerbaijan and China, built on mutual trust, respect, and support, are developing within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.