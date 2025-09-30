President Ilham Aliyev: Italy has always supported the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“Italy has always supported the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union, and we feel this support today as well,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Noting that positive steps have recently been taken in EU-Azerbaijan relations, which naturally pleases Azerbaijan, the head of state emphasized: “In short, our strategic partnership is evident both in official documents and in practical actions and real life.”