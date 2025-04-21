President Ilham Aliyev: Joint Declaration is a historic event and ushers in a new page in Azerbaijani-Chinese relations

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

“I do believe that our meeting in Astana (with President of China Xi Jinping - ed.) and the Joint Declaration adopted as a result are a historic event that ushers in a new page in Azerbaijani-Chinese relations,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his exclusive interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency.

“Speaking at the bilateral meeting with President of China Xi Jinping, I noted that the adopted Declaration officially turns China and Azerbaijan into strategic partners, which is a great achievement and also a great responsibility,” the head of state emphasized.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the exchange of high-level visits will give additional impetus to the process of deepening interstate relations.