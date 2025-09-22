President Ilham Aliyev met with CEO of Brookfield Asset Management in New York VIDEO

New York, September 22, AZERTAC

On September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met in New York with Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest alternative investment management companies.

Bruce Flatt noted that his visit to Azerbaijan in 2023 left a deep impression due to the country’s economic achievements and development processes. He highlighted the increasingly expanding successful cooperation between his company and the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Bruce Flatt congratulated Azerbaijan on the results achieved in Washington regarding the normalization of relations with Armenia, stating that this creates favorable opportunities for deepening economic cooperation in the region.

Hailing the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Brookfield Asset Management, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that this creates broad opportunities for the long-term strategic development of their cooperation.

During the conversation, they shared their views on Azerbaijan’s potential in the renewable energy sector and the prospects for the country to become a regional energy hub.

Brookfield Asset Management, founded in 1899 and headquartered in Canada, is a leading global company in alternative investment management. The company manages investment portfolios in key areas such as infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, private equity, and credits. Currently, the total value of assets under Brookfield’s management exceeds $1 trillion. The company is represented in major financial centers worldwide, including New York, London, Sydney, Dubai, São Paulo, Mumbai, and Shanghai.