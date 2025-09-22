President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman in New York VIDEO

New York, September 22, AZERTAC

On September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with George Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neuberger Berman, in New York.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Neuberger Berman.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan attaches importance to expanding cooperation with international financial institutions and reputable investment companies, expressing confidence that the partnership with Neuberger Berman will continue to develop successfully.

It was noted during the meeting that the effective partnership between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Neuberger Berman, established in 2016, has contributed both to the development of Azerbaijan’s financial sector and the expansion of international investment opportunities.

George Walker briefed the President on his company’s global financial and investment activities, expressing satisfaction with the existing cooperation with Azerbaijan. He stressed the significance of economic processes in the region for the company and pointed out that opportunities to expand the partnership through new projects are currently being explored.

Founded in 1939 in New York, Neuberger Berman is a global investment management firm that today manages assets worth over half a trillion US dollars for international institutions, advisors, and individual investors.