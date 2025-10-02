President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen VIDEO

Copenhagen, October 2, AZERTAC

On October 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the head of state on the achievements attained in Washington regarding the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing their hope that this will contribute to ensuring lasting peace in the region. Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen stated that they will continue their efforts to support peace in the future. They also noted that the development of transport connections in the region is an important direction for the European Union.

The meeting touched upon Azerbaijan's role in the European Union's energy security. They noted that, in accordance with the strategic partnership agreement reached in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and the European Union in 2022, the volume of Azerbaijan's exports to the European gas market has increased.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and stated that the achievements related to the peace agenda hold historical significance for the entire region, including Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev noted that both Armenia and Azerbaijan have now adapted to living under peace conditions and emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda.

President Ilham Aliyev reported that currently, 10 European countries, including 8 EU member states, are receiving Azerbaijani gas, and stated that this constitutes a significant contribution to the European Union's energy security.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's role in the development of the Middle Corridor, the head of state spoke about the progress achieved in Azerbaijan to develop transport and logistics infrastructure and reported that the volume of transport shipments from Central Asia through Azerbaijani territory is currently increasing.

The meeting emphasized that there are good opportunities for developing and elevating relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union to a new level.