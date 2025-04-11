President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan in Antalya VIDEO

Antalya, April 11, AZERTAC

On April 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan, in Antalya.

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan emphasized the historical ties between the two countries and described Azerbaijan as an important nation with significant influence both regionally and globally.

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan stated that Sudan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan in various areas. He also highlighted the good opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in sectors such as the mining industry, oil, energy, infrastructure, and investments.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed collaboration in education and training.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled the participation of Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan in the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries in 2019 and the discussions held during that visit. The Azerbaijani leader lauded the steady progress in relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan since then.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on organizing reciprocal visits by economic delegations to further expand bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations.