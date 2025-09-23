President Ilham Aliyev met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

New York, September 23, AZERTAC

On September 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe congratulated the head of state on the achievements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

During the conversation, they discussed the significance of the Washington meeting, which included the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, the initialing of an agreement on the normalization of relations between the two countries, and the Washington Declaration signed in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump. The importance of these developments in ensuring lasting peace in the region was emphasized.

Alain Berset highlighted the Council of Europe’s support for the regional peace agenda.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe fondly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan during COP29 and his meetings with the head of state during that time and other international events.

During the meeting, they shared their views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe.