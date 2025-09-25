President Ilham Aliyev: Negotiations with Armenia produced positive results as they were conducted only on a bilateral basis

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared his views on peace negotiations with Armenia during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The head of state said: “We proposed five basic principles rooted in international law, we tabled the proposal for a Peace Treaty. Then we initiated a negotiation process on its draft text, which lasted from October 2022 to summer 2025. Despite several attempts to derail the process, the negotiations produced positive results, as they were conducted on a strict bilateral basis, free from any kind of external interference.”