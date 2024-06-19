President Ilham Aliyev: Nizami Ganjavi International Center swiftly gained immense relevance and confidence in a short span of time

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

“The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), which operates guided by the eminent Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi’s philosophical thought and progressive ideas, as well as by universal values and principles, has swiftly gained immense relevance and confidence and transformed into one of the world’s leading international institutions in a short span of time,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future.”

“The initiatives launched by the NGIC and its new approaches in addressing the pressing issues in the global agenda are commended and highly appreciated in the international arena,” added the head of state.