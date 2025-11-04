President Ilham Aliyev orders approval of agreement on cooperation in implementation of "ASAN Khidmet" practice in Pakistan
Baku, November 4, AZERTAC
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan regarding the implementation of the "ASAN Khidmet" practice in Pakistan.
According to the presidential order, the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Cooperation in the Implementation of the 'ASAN Khidmet' Experience in Pakistan," signed in Islamabad on September 10, 2025, has been officially approved.
Under the document, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been tasked with ensuring the implementation of the Agreement’s provisions once it enters into force.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that the internal procedures required for the Agreement’s entry into force have been completed.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Testimonies of victims heard in Ruben Vardanyan's trial
- 04.11.2025 [21:51]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in turbine equipment production
- 04.11.2025 [19:57]
Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney dies aged 84
- 04.11.2025 [19:01]
Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation
- 04.11.2025 [18:20]
Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister attends ADIPEC 2025 Conference in UAE
- 04.11.2025 [17:47]
® Another step by the Bir Ecosystem in developing the trade industry
- 04.11.2025 [17:42]
Report meeting of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers gets underway in Antalya
- 04.11.2025 [17:03]
From Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
- 04.11.2025 [16:54]
From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
- 04.11.2025 [16:43]
Five Italians among nine killed in extreme weather in Nepal
- 04.11.2025 [16:34]
EU Council approves firth payment of over €1.8 billion to Ukraine
- 04.11.2025 [16:15]
Fiorentina sack Pioli, hire interim coach
- 04.11.2025 [16:14]
Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceed $11.3 billion
- 04.11.2025 [16:10]
Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosts meeting with Turkish journalists
- 04.11.2025 [16:05]
Azerbaijan to host European Karate Championships 2026
- 04.11.2025 [16:03]
Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies
- 04.11.2025 [15:55]
Starbucks to sell majority stake in China business
- 04.11.2025 [15:38]
Azerbaijan, Ookla company discuss cooperation in ICT sector
- 04.11.2025 [15:09]
Tel Aviv to get first chief Rabbi in eight years
- 04.11.2025 [14:56]
Bulgaria to take over Presidency of EU Strategy for Danube Region
- 04.11.2025 [14:38]
EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
- 04.11.2025 [13:55]
Philippine military helicopter crashes in southern Philippines
- 04.11.2025 [13:55]
WHO issues guidance to address drastic global health financing cuts
- 04.11.2025 [13:38]
Economy Minister: Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan has increased
- 04.11.2025 [13:24]
Worker dies after being trapped under Rome tower rubble
- 04.11.2025 [13:20]
Azerbaijan to host European Deaf Sport Organization (EDSO) General Assembly
- 04.11.2025 [12:36]
Two dead as Typhoon Kalmaegi slams into Philippines with winds up to 200kmph
- 04.11.2025 [12:22]
UNESCO designates Dec. 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day
- 04.11.2025 [12:09]
Baku hosts meeting of OTS Council of Elders
- 04.11.2025 [12:06]
Azerbaijan sends 20 athletes to Tokyo Summer Deaflympics
- 04.11.2025 [12:02]
Mussels reveal growing microplastic pollution in Greece's prized seas
- 04.11.2025 [11:51]
Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at Paris World Championships Veterans 2025
- 04.11.2025 [11:13]
Oil prices drop in global markets
- 04.11.2025 [11:02]
China extends visa-free scheme for Japan visitors until late 2026
- 04.11.2025 [10:58]
Scientists discover new way to block “root cause” of diabetic complications
- 04.11.2025 [10:43]
Japan confirms season's 3rd bird flu outbreak
- 04.11.2025 [10:40]
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $66
- 04.11.2025 [10:36]
Scientists develop floating device that harvests energy from raindrops
- 04.11.2025 [10:34]
Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza
- 03.11.2025 [20:23]
French climber among at least three killed in Nepal avalanche
- 03.11.2025 [20:10]
Azerbaijani delegation attends ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi
- 03.11.2025 [20:04]
Romanian senators briefed on media development efforts in Azerbaijan
- 03.11.2025 [19:30]
Azerbaijani corner opens at Antalya Library in Türkiye
- 03.11.2025 [19:08]
Azerbaijan to be represented at 8th China International Import Expo
- 03.11.2025 [18:34]
“ASAN Khidmet” model presented at 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration
- 03.11.2025 [18:25]
Azerbaijani FM heads to Algeria for official visit
- 03.11.2025 [18:02]
Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities represented in Pakistan
- 03.11.2025 [17:58]
Two more suspects charged over Louvre heist
- 03.11.2025 [17:21]
When Steel Comes Alive: “Baku Steel Art 2025” Exhibition opens in Baku
- 03.11.2025 [17:20]
Antalya hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors
- 03.11.2025 [17:20]
UAE’s XRG to acquire stake in Southern Gas Corridor
- 03.11.2025 [17:10]
10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan
- 03.11.2025 [17:00]
ANAMA: 770 mines and 12,298 UXOs neutralized last month
- 03.11.2025 [16:50]
Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain in Sept-Oct 2025
- 03.11.2025 [16:50]
Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta visits Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts
- 03.11.2025 [16:45]
® Trendyolmilla Kids: Comfortable and Safe for Kids
- 03.11.2025 [16:44]
Azerbaijan and Romania enhance audiovisual cooperation
- 03.11.2025 [16:42]
President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar
- 03.11.2025 [16:42]
Japan has conveyed hope to N. Korea to hold summit: PM Takaichi
- 03.11.2025 [16:27]