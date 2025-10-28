President Ilham Aliyev participated in opening of first phase of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district VIDEO

Jabrayil, October 28, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the first phase of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district on October 28.

Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, briefed the head of state on the completed work.

Horovlu village, occupied by Armenia in 1993, was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army on October 4, 2020.

The foundation of the village was laid by President Ilham Aliyev in May 2023. Last October, the head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the construction of individual houses and social facilities.

Covering 248 hectares, Horovlu now has 334 individual houses with 2 to 5 rooms, equipped with modern utilities including water, electricity, gas, solar panels, and high-speed internet. The facades of the houses feature patterns of Karabakh carpets, and intra-village roads have been asphalted.

In the first phase, on 94 hectares of land, the construction of 334 individual houses, a 624-seat school, a 220-seat nursery-kindergarten, a two-story administrative building, a market complex, multi-functional catering facilities, a medical center, and a sports-health center has been completed.

In the village, historically used kahrizes - “Asgar,” “Shighi,” “Orta,” “Gulgasim,” and “Khalifa” - which had been dismantled during the occupation, have been restored. A portion of Horovlu's water supply will be ensured through these kahrizes.

President Aliyev inspected the nursery-kindergarten, which features a canteen, play and music rooms, and administrative, computer, and methodological rooms. Outdoor areas have been designed for engaging activities for children.

The head of state toured the modern secondary school building. It includes 26 classrooms, specialized rooms for chemistry, physics, biology, informatics, music, art, and military training; four laboratories; a library; a 180-seat assembly hall; an indoor sports hall; a canteen; and an open sports ground.

A 4.4-hectare park complex has been constructed, including a children’s play area, sports field, basketball court, table games zone, gazebos, and walking paths connecting the Flag Square to the market complex. Landscaping includes olive, plane, and elder trees, as well as natural stones incorporated into the design. Four buildings destroyed during the occupation were preserved as historical evidence.

The two-story administrative building houses a modern situation center employing a Geographic Information System (GIS) for efficient village management. The platform integrates the master plan, buildings, roads, and utilities, enabling real-time monitoring, decision-making, and 3D visualization.

After reviewing the facilities, President Ilham Aliyev met with residents moving to Horovlu and handed over the keys to their new homes.