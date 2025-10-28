President Ilham Aliyev presented apartment keys to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan

Zangilan, October 28, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan district on October 28.

The head of state presented apartment keys to the residents moving into the villages.

President Ilham Aliyev said:

“You are welcome! It is a very joyful day for the residents of the villages of Aghali and Mammadbayli today. Another 100 families are moving into the village of Aghali. The borders of Aghali are becoming even larger. Beautiful houses and buildings have been constructed for 180 families in the village of Mammadbayli. I know that you have just come here today. You have hardly had the chance to move in. But of course, you will fully settle down here in the coming days and live a comfortable and prosperous life in your native land. I congratulate you on this occasion from the bottom of my heart.

Welcome to your native homeland. It is truly a wonderful day. Today marks the next stage of the Great Return program. You know that we have also launched the Great Return program in Zangilan district. Residents have already been living in the first village, Aghali, for three and a half years. In fact, very good conditions have been created and maintained there. I just went through Aghali. While getting acquainted with new buildings, I saw that all the courtyards had turned into beautiful gardens. When we handed this place over to the former IDPs, it was barren—just as there are not many trees in Mammadbayli village now. But over the years, people have been building, creating, planting, and cultivating the land themselves. The government has done everything necessary and provided residents with wonderful conditions. So I am sure that you will live here comfortably. You deserve it.

You lived under difficult conditions for many years. The life of an IDP is very difficult. But those days are now in the past. For almost five years now, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity. Extensive construction work is underway in all the liberated lands, including Zangilan district. Let me repeat that we started the first Great Return program from Zangilan district. Today, the construction of the first residential complex in the city of Zangilan is almost complete. Construction of other buildings, a school and a hospital is also underway. The Zangilan mosque has been built. It is a beautiful architectural work. There is the Congress Center, Zangilan International Airport. In other words, this place, this region will become one of the most important transport hubs. Both the Zangezur corridor and the Araz corridor will pass through here. Therefore, this region will have a bright future – just as the future of all of Garabagh and East Zangezur. Today's reality, the cities and villages we have built are proof of that reality.

Armenians vandalized and destroyed our ancestral lands, but we are the people who build and create. We have driven the enemy out of our lands. Now we are the ones building and creating in our native land, creating conditions, constructing buildings, mosques, and restoring historical monuments. In other words, we, the owners of these lands, have returned and will live here forever. I wish you a happy life too. I congratulate you once again.”

The residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and the conditions created.

X X X

The key handover ceremony then took place.

X X X

Later, the President and residents posed together for photographs.