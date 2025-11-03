President Ilham Aliyev: Preserving the purity of the Azerbaijani language should be the duty of every Azerbaijani citizen
Baku, November 3, AZERTAC
“Preserving the purity of the Azerbaijani language should be the duty of every Azerbaijani citizen,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the conference dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
“The state, scientists, linguists, writers, poets, journalists, and politicians must pay great attention to this issue,” the President emphasized.
