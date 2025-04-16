President Ilham Aliyev: Projects jointly implemented by Georgia and Azerbaijan hold great significance for broader region

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

“For centuries, our peoples have lived in peace, friendship, and brotherhood — and this remains true today. Interstate relations are at a high level,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Georgia and Azerbaijan are jointly implementing numerous important projects, underscoring their significance not only for the two countries and their peoples but also for the wider region.