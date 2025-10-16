President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan VIDEO

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Houssam-Eldine Reda, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Arab Republic of Egypt on the excellent organization of the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. The head of state highly appreciated the invitation extended to Azerbaijan to participate in this event by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, describing it as a sign of mutual trust and friendship between Azerbaijan and Egypt.

Fondly recalling President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to Azerbaijan and his own official visit to Egypt, President Ilham Aliyev noted the implementation of the issues discussed during those visits.

Ambassador Houssam-Eldine Reda conveyed the greetings of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to convey his regards to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The sides underlined the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission, noting that its next session would be held soon. They emphasized that direct flights between Baku and the cities of Sharm El-Sheikh and Cairo have given a strong impetus to cooperation in the tourism sector.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.