President Ilham Aliyev received Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development VIDEO

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

On April 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the recent intensive reciprocal visits by high-level delegations from both Azerbaijan and Iran, noting that these trips provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen the friendship between the two countries and further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The head of state commended the holding of a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation during Farzaneh Sadegh’s visit, emphasizing that the Commission’s agenda includes significant projects aimed at fostering collaboration in areas such as economics, trade, energy, and transportation.

Farzaneh Sadegh conveyed the greetings of Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the Azerbaijani leader.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the minister to extend his regards to the President of Iran.

Emphasizing Iran's interest in further developing relations with Azerbaijan across all sectors, Farzaneh Sadegh highlighted the shared historical, cultural, religious, and kinship bonds between the two nations.

She also underscored the importance of holding the Intergovernmental Joint Commission meeting ahead of the planned visit of the President of Iran to Azerbaijan to discuss key issues on the agenda.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of the North-South transport corridor, the construction of an automobile bridge connecting Aghband and Kelale over the Araz River, and other areas of mutual interest.