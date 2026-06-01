President Ilham Aliyev shows commemorative gift from President Donald Trump to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State VIDEO

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

During today's meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Caleb Orr, President Ilham Aliyev showed him a commemorative gift previously presented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The gift is a memorandum on the extension of the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act. This commemorative copy, signed by the U.S. President, features a warm handwritten message addressed to the Azerbaijani head of state.