President Ilham Aliyev speaks from UN tribune about Azerbaijan’s long journey to victory and peace
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
“For many years, I spoke from this tribune about the tragedies of aggression, occupation, and injustice experienced by Azerbaijan. Today, I will speak about our long road to victory and peace, and a new era in Azerbaijan’s history, about how we managed to end the occupation through a liberation war, and how we won peace by political means,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
