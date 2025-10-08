President Ilham Aliyev thanked brotherly countries for support for restoring Karabakh and East Zangezur
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media platform X, expressing gratitude to brotherly countries for their support for the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur.
The post reads: “I once again express my gratitude to brotherly countries for their support for the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur. The Azerbaijani people will never forget this fraternal support.”
