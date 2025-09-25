President Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump for support to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
“Overall, the agreements reached during my August visit to the United States carry historic significance,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The head of state expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for opening a new chapter in Azerbaijan-US relations, for his decision to elevate the ties to the level of strategic partnership, and for his support to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN
- 24.09.2025 [21:32]
International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [20:52]