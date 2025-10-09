President Ilham Aliyev thanks Vladimir Putin for personally overseeing situation regarding AZAL plane crash

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for personally overseeing the situation related to the AZAL plane crash.

“I would like to thank you for personally keeping this situation under control. <…> You are personally overseeing the course of the investigation, and we had no doubt that it would thoroughly and objectively determine all the circumstances. Therefore, I would like once again to express my gratitude that you deemed it important to address this issue during our meeting,” the head of state said.