President Ilham Aliyev: The Araz Corridor project attracts significant attention both in our region and globally

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“The Araz Corridor project is attracting significant attention, both in our region and globally. Various speculations and rumors are circulating about this project. In fact, there is no basis for this, as it is simply a new transportation and connectivity project,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijan-Iran Business Forum held in Baku.

The head of state stated that this project is aimed at connecting Azerbaijan, particularly its main part, with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iran. Additionally, this will create significant transit opportunities.