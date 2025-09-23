The Azerbaijan State News Agency

President Ilham Aliyev: The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in energy sector has reached a new level

President Ilham Aliyev: The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in energy sector has reached a new level

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

“The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the energy sector has developed and reached a new level,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom.

“I highly value the operations of your brotherly country's leading company "ACWA Power" in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, particularly the construction of the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, which will be the largest wind power plant in the Caucasus region. This project plays an important role in diversifying Azerbaijani-Saudi Arabian economic relations. At the same time, the current level of our mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ is commendable,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

