President Ilham Aliyev: The Middle Corridor is a strategic project spanning a vast geography
New York, September 24, AZERTAC
“The Middle Corridor is a strategic project spanning a vast geography. It provides a reliable and secure route connecting Europe and Asia through the Caspian Sea, serving as the shortest and most efficient pathway for cargo transportation from Asia to Europe and back,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 6th Caspian Business Forum: “Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor.”
“Azerbaijan’s favorable geographic location - right at the crossroads of two continents - enables our country to play a pivotal role in connectivity issues. Today, we can proudly say that, thanks to Azerbaijan’s long-term vision and tireless efforts, a major project like the Middle Corridor, which provides better synergy between Asia and Europe, has become a reality. Full commissioning of the Middle Corridor has been made possible not only by Azerbaijan’s economic potential but also by the political stability and security factor that prevail in our country,” the head of state emphasized.
Malahat Najafova
Special correspondent
