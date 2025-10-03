President Ilham Aliyev: The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

“The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

President Ilham Aliyev also noted that today there are ample opportunities to further deepen bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, particularly in economic-trade, industry, high technologies, digital transformation, science, education, and other fields.