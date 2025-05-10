President Ilham Aliyev: The whole life and all the activities of the Great Leader were dedicated to the Azerbaijani people and state

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

“The whole life and all the activities of the Great Leader were dedicated to the Azerbaijani people and state, and today's Azerbaijan is a product of his life,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center.

The head of state noted that it was after the Great Leader came to the leadership of Azerbaijan in 1993 that the country embarked on the path of development.