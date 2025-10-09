President Ilham Aliyev: There is positive momentum in development of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

“There is positive momentum in the development of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe.

“As you noted, not only trade and economic relations but also all other areas have seen successful development this year. <…> There is positive momentum in the growth of trade turnover,” the head of state said.