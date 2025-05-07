President Ilham Aliyev: This visit is of great importance for the development of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
“Your visit (General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam – ed.) is of great importance for the development of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
The head of state emphasized, “I am confident that the outcomes of the visit will be successful and that the agreements reached will translate into concrete projects.”
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 06.05.2025 [22:44]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations
- 06.05.2025 [20:53]
Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency
- 06.05.2025 [20:32]
Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
- 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU
- 06.05.2025 [19:31]
Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
- 06.05.2025 [19:28]
Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation
- 06.05.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President
- 06.05.2025 [19:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency
- 06.05.2025 [18:41]
Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating
- 06.05.2025 [18:21]
® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers
- 06.05.2025 [17:29]
Agro-town to be established in Aghdam’s Gizil Kangarli village
- 06.05.2025 [17:26]
Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades
- 06.05.2025 [16:10]
Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership
- 06.05.2025 [15:45]
Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Quickfire goals snatch comeback win
- 06.05.2025 [15:36]
India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities
- 06.05.2025 [15:23]
Azerbaijani Para badminton player ready for action in Dubai tournament
- 06.05.2025 [15:11]