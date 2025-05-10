President Ilham Aliyev: Today, in the example of Kangarli, we see a renewed Azerbaijan and the restored Karabakh

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

“Today, in the example of this beautiful village, we see a renewed Azerbaijan and the restored Karabakh,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents who moved to Kangarli village in Aghdam district.

“We are demonstrating that we have always been the owners of these lands, and it is the case today. Only the owner of this land can build and create here,” the head of state added.