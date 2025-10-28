President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the “Great Return”
Baku, October 28, AZERTAC
“Today marks the next stage of the ‘Great Return,’” President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan district.
Recalling that the “Great Return” program was first launched in Zangilan district, the President added: “People have already been living in the first village, Aghali, for three and a half years. Excellent conditions have been created there and are being well maintained.”
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Hurricane Melissa could be strongest ever to hit Jamaica
- 27.10.2025 [20:50]
IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo Championships
- 27.10.2025 [20:17]
OpenAI is reportedly developing a tool to generate music with prompts
- 27.10.2025 [20:09]
® Azercell-supported students continue their international success!
- 27.10.2025 [19:28]
UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan
- 27.10.2025 [18:41]
Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul
- 27.10.2025 [18:00]
National theaters of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launch cooperation
- 27.10.2025 [17:49]
Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center
- 27.10.2025 [17:36]
Juventus sack Igor Tudor after winless run
- 27.10.2025 [16:58]