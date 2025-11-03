President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the main driving force of our economy is the non-oil sector
Baku, November 3, AZERTAC
“Our economic indicators are very positive. Of course, GDP is not increasing much. The main reason for this is the objective decline in oil production,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
Emphasizing that today the main driving force of Azerbaijan’s economy is the non-oil sector, the head of state stated: “This constitutes the majority of our overall economy.”
