President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

“Today, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has evolved from merely a platform for cooperation into one of the significant geopolitical centers,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his address at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

The head of state expressed his satisfaction with the growing prestige of the Organization on the international stage, saying: “Our shared historical and ethnic roots, along with common national and spiritual values, bring us together as a family.”