President Ilham Aliyev visited seed processing facility in Sabirabad Industrial District

Sabirabad, October 28, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the activities of the seed processing facility owned by “Azera Tokhumchulug” Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the Sabirabad Industrial District on October 28.

“Azera Tokhumchulug” LLC was registered as a resident of the Sabirabad Industrial District in 2021.

A facility for the production of standard and hybrid seeds has been established here using advanced Turkish technologies. Currently, several types of seed crops are produced at the facility. The facility has an annual production capacity of 500 tons of alfalfa seeds, 800 tons of hybrid corn, 350 tons of hybrid sunflower, 2,000 tons of barley, and 2,000 tons of wheat seeds. Seeds grown at the Sabirabad Pilot Agricultural Park, as well as those obtained from small, medium, and large farming enterprises in the region, are used as raw materials at the facility.

The facility, with a project value of 2.5 million manats, will provide 20 permanent jobs. It is planned to employ workers from Sabirabad and the surrounding districts.