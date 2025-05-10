President Ilham Aliyev: We are working on a cable road project connecting Shusha with Khankendi

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

“We are working on a cable road project connecting Shusha with Khankendi,” said President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center.

The head of state added, “I must also inform you that the construction of a cable road will probably begin in the city of Lachin this year. There is such a project in Kalbajar. So, it will be a very good means of transportation for both tourists and local residents.”