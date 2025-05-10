President Ilham Aliyev: We are working on a cable road project connecting Shusha with Khankendi
Baku, May 10, AZERTAC
“We are working on a cable road project connecting Shusha with Khankendi,” said President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center.
The head of state added, “I must also inform you that the construction of a cable road will probably begin in the city of Lachin this year. There is such a project in Kalbajar. So, it will be a very good means of transportation for both tourists and local residents.”
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Mukhtar Babayev: COP29 proved the power of international cooperation
- 14.08.2025 [19:41]
Azerbaijan, China explore strategic and interparliamentary cooperation
- 14.08.2025 [17:08]
UK cases of mosquito-borne virus more than double
- 14.08.2025 [17:00]
® Kapital Bank honored in five categories at “Stevie Awards”
- 14.08.2025 [16:53]
Arab media outlets widely cover peace declaration signed in Washington
- 14.08.2025 [16:31]
Survey reveals top reasons why kids avoid going to school
- 14.08.2025 [14:48]
Navy holds live-fire tactical exercise, Defense Ministry
- 14.08.2025 [14:34]
AZN 1.5 million allocated for road construction in Tovuz - ORDER
- 14.08.2025 [13:52]
Azerbaijani, Kazakh FMs hold phone talk
- 14.08.2025 [13:29]
Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrated in Baku
- 14.08.2025 [13:10]
26 migrants drown as 2 boats capsize off Italy’s Lampedusa
- 14.08.2025 [12:35]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 14.08.2025 [12:03]
How nuclear technology can help fight seafood fraud
- 14.08.2025 [11:40]
Rethinking autism and exercise: New study challenges old assumptions
- 14.08.2025 [10:47]
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with renewed spirit
- 14.08.2025 [10:29]
How small changes in walking technique may help treat knee osteoarthritis
- 14.08.2025 [10:19]
PSG fight back to beat Spurs on penalties, clinch first UEFA Super Cup title
- 14.08.2025 [10:13]
Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets
- 14.08.2025 [10:08]
Scientists discover brain layers that get stronger with age
- 13.08.2025 [21:06]
Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Sofia World Championships Cadets 2025
- 13.08.2025 [20:14]
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army visits Pakistan
- 13.08.2025 [19:22]
Mourinho's Fenerbahce rallies with 5 goals to beat Feyenoord
- 13.08.2025 [17:20]
Ukrainian ambassador expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support
- 13.08.2025 [17:02]
Members of Kenyan Senate visit Azerbaijani Embassy
- 13.08.2025 [16:26]
Survival rates for most deadly cancers making little progress, experts warn
- 13.08.2025 [15:28]
AZAL, Gulf Air sign codeshare agreement
- 13.08.2025 [14:56]
David Coote: Fired referee given two-month ban by FA
- 13.08.2025 [13:59]
From Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania
- 13.08.2025 [13:48]
Cutting sugar won’t curb your sweet tooth, scientists say
- 13.08.2025 [13:39]
Pollution-fed aquatic weed overruns El Salvador's largest reservoir
- 13.08.2025 [13:38]
PSG look to add fifth trophy against Tottenham
- 13.08.2025 [12:11]
Pakistan and United States hold Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad
- 13.08.2025 [11:37]
Over a century of news: Kazinform celebrates 105 years of reporting
- 13.08.2025 [11:15]