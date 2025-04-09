President Ilham Aliyev: We saw the barbarism and vandalism when we returned to Karabakh

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“Our conduct of military operations during the Second Karabakh War clearly demonstrated the very high-level of capability of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces. We did not take revenge, though, one can imagine what feelings we all lived with through the years of occupation, especially when we returned to Karabakh and have seen the barbarism and vandalism,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

“I said many times that we will take revenge on the battlefield. We will not do anything beyond normal human behavior and beyond the rules of war, which we are committed to. And that was a case. We conducted the war with respect to all international rules and our own understanding about values. This was appreciated by all the experts, which thoroughly examined every day of the 44-day war,” added the head of state.