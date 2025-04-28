President Ilham Aliyev: We strongly reject all forms and manifestations of colonialism

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan’s policies have always been grounded in mutual respect and the principles of shared development. Regrettably, many of the major challenges faced by countries in the Global South are results of continued neocolonial policies pursued by certain Western countries. We strongly reject all forms and manifestations of colonialism and consider such practices causing immense tragedies, subjugation, and suffering among peoples completely unacceptable,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the participants of the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform.

“Azerbaijan is a country that adheres to the principle of non-interference into domestic affairs, respects the political systems as well as the cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity of peoples, and always actively promotes interfaith, inter-civilizational and intercultural dialogue. I believe that through our concerted efforts, we can build a brighter future and a new, just world order for our peoples,” President Ilham Aliyev added.