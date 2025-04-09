President Ilham Aliyev: We want to have good relations with all our neighbors, including Iran

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“We are waiting for President Pezeshkian to pay a visit to Azerbaijan this month. We consider this visit as a very important with respect to the future development of bilateral relations and regional development,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

“There have been several visits of high-ranking officials from both countries in recent months. We've been very encouraged by the election process in Iran, which led to the victory of the President, and with the messages, which we receive from Iran. So, we want to have good relations with all our neighbors, including Iran. And there is quite a substantial part of economic and transportation agenda, because we talked about Middle Corridor.