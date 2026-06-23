President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts feature video dedicated to Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

A video highlighting the two-day state visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan was shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The post reads: “The assistance provided in the reconstruction of Garabagh is yet another manifestation of Turkmenistan’s, its National Leader’s, and the entire brotherly Turkmen people’s sincere and friendly attitude toward Azerbaijan.

With my best wishes to the people of Turkmenistan!”